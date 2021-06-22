Donald Trump’s Former Bodyguard Is a New Investigation Target Who Could Turn On His Old Boss

New York prosecutors are turning the heat up in the Trump Organization investigation by muscling in on someone very important to Donald Trump: former bodyguard turned chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari. While the former president’s employee hasn’t been charged with any infraction, he has been advised to lawyer up, per the Wall Street Journal.

Related story Does Donald Trump Know He Could Be Arrested This Year?

Trump has put Calamari in a tricky situation because he’s reportedly been on the receiving end of “tax-free fringe benefits,” like a leased Mercedes and an apartment in the Trump Park Avenue building. The government likes to know these things — did you pay taxes on these perks or not? By zeroing in on the former bodyguard and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, prosecutors are likely trying to put pressure on those who have knowledge on the inner workings of the company.

I have said many times…the wheels of justice turn slowly; but, they do turn and come full circle. https://t.co/YjtinLAaZB — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 22, 2021

Both men have been loyal associates to Trump, and in 2004, he acknowledged them as “home-run, grand-slam people” in his book, Trump: How to Get Rich, per the Wall Street Journal. So the prosecutors have a mighty task in front of them if they want Calamari and Weisselberg to flip against him. But former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who did turn against his former client and who is currently finishing up his sentence under home confinement, believes that “the wheels of justice turn slowly; but, they do turn and come full circle.” His tweet is referring to the fact that he testified before the House Oversight Committee in 2019 in regards to Calamari knowing where the bones are buried when it comes to Trump’s assets.

With the Wall Street Journal now confirming that Calamari did take the prosecutors’ advice and has hired Nicholas Gravante Jr. (yes, Hunter Biden’s former lawyer), things seem to be taking a very serious turn. That doesn’t mean Calamari or Weisselberg are ready to spill the beans, but if prosecutors find a reason to charge them when it comes to their reported tax-free bonuses, revealing what they know about the former president may start to seem to these men like their only option.

SheKnows reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

