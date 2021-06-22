Ben Affleck May Be Ring Shopping For Jennifer Lopez in the Very Near Future

Could wedding bells be in the air? Bennifer is back and heating up faster than ever. These two have seriously wasted no time jumping in right where they left off. Their magical kiss at dinner, intimate Miami vacation, and introductions to each other’s families are just a few of our favorite highlights from the couple so far. We have a feeling these two are in it for the long run this time around and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited. The pair, who broke off their engagement nearly two decades ago, could in fact be getting engaged again — or so a new report suggests.

Related story Alex Rodriguez Was Caught on Camera With Ben Affleck ’s Ex, In Case You Thought This Couldn’t Get Messier

According to Mirror, an insider told Closer Magazine that Affleck is ready to marry Lopez. “Ben wants to give long-lasting love another shot and is planning a romantic proposal on the singer’s 52nd birthday,” the source claims.

We're looking back on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's best moments as a couple amid news of their Montana reunion. https://t.co/lbDCNNYsxz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 10, 2021

If this actually happens, we will be seriously ecstatic. It feels like everyone is rooting for Bennifer to thrive and we’re so glad to see Lopez smitten with Affleck after the year she’s had. We can only imagine just how difficult going through a public breakup is, especially when it involves cheating allegations to do with your fiancé.

If this planned engagement is true, we cannot wait to see what ring Affleck picks out for Lopez. Who knows? Maybe they’ve already gone ring shopping. All we know is that we are totally loving these two together and we cannot wait for more updates. We will be anxiously awaiting an announcement on Lopez’s birthday — fingers crossed it’s true!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.

