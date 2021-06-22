Hey ‘Outlander’ Fans—Amazon Is Offering Starz, Paramount+ And More for $0.99 for Today Only

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t only offer deals on material goods that you can hold in your hands. The one-stop shop also gives you deep discounts on some of their digital services, including Amazon Prime Video add-ons. We’ve all had that moment where we get excited about a movie, notice said movie is on Prime Video Starz exclusively and sigh heavily. We’ve got good news for you: You can subscribe to each Amazon Prime add-on service, like Starz, Paramount+ and more, for only $0.99 for two whole months instead of paying $5 or $10 for each individual one.

This is great news for die-hard Outlander fans — you can watch Clare and Jamie as a Prime Video Add-On. If you’ve only kept cable around for Starz, now you can cut the cord and move to streaming services.

You can’t take advantage of this deal without being an Amazon Prime member, though. Don’t worry if you aren’t one. Amazon is currently running a 30-day free trial on Prime. As a Prime member, you’ll get access to Prime Video, Prime Day and Prime Day 2-day shipping. After the trial ends, Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month.

If you’re looking for more digital deals, check out the Amazon Kids+, Audible and Amazon Student deals. All of these amazing discounts disappear when Prime Day comes to a close tonight, so you better act fast.

Starz

Watch (or rewatch) Outlander on Starz before the “droughtlander” ends in 2022. In addition to Outlander, Starz has Good Omens and movies like Jumanji. The add-on will cost $8.99 after the trial ends.

And here are some of the other streaming add-on deals that Prime Day has to offer:

Paramount+

Stream Picard, the new iCarly reboot, The Stand, The Good Fight, Younger and much more on Paramount+. After the two-month trial ends, Paramount+ will cost $9.99 a month.

Showtime

Tune in to shows like Billions and Black Monday and you’ll also get access to popular movies, like 1917, with your add-on. The app costs $10.99 per month after the two-month period ends.

Discovery+

You can watch all of your favorite Chip and Joanna Gaines shows, some cooking shows and then traditional Discovery fare, like Ghost Adventurers. After the two-month trial, it’ll cost $6.99 a month for an ads-free version and $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version.

AMC+

Catch shows like Kevin Can F Himself, Mad Men and The Walking Dead with AMC+. The service will be $0.99 for two months and then $8.99 per month after that.

