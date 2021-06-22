Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck
Newsletters
Newsletters

Alex Rodriguez Was Caught on Camera With Ben Affleck’s Ex, In Case You Thought This Couldn’t Get Messier

Alex Rodriguez at arrivals for The
Alex Rodriguez John Nacion/Everett Collection.
British actors Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh
A twofold combo picture shows Brad
B. J. Novak and Mindy Kaling
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans'Gifted' film
View Gallery 25 Images

Just when we thought this breakup couldn’t get any messier…Alex Rodriguez may have just taken things to the next level. He and Jennifer Lopez split earlier this year, after cheating allegations regarding Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy surfaced through the media. Lopez seems to have moved on from A-Rod with one of her fan-favorite exes, Ben Affleck, and we couldn’t be happier to see her thriving. Rodriguez, however, seems to be doing just about anything he can to get Lopez’s attention, like renting a Hamptons home next to hers or strolling out of Katie Holmes’ apartment building in front of paparazzi. Who knows, maybe it is just a huge coincidence…but his latest stunt has us questioning his motives yet again. He was spotted hanging out with Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, at a Hamptons party over the weekend and we’re not ready for this twist.

According to a video acquired by Page Six, Rodriguez and Shookus were seen chatting and seated next to each other at an outdoor party at the Hamptons. A representative of Rodriguez told the outlet that “there is absolutely nothing there,” but we can’t help but wonder how Affleck feels about this whole situation — or Lopez, for that matter, whose attention Rodriguez is likely more eager to attract.

Like we said, we’re just glad that Lopez has found happiness with Affleck and we’re hopeful that Rodriguez will move on in his own way soon — but all these A-list celeb pairings and former couples mixing and matching seems more like drama than moving on.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.
Kate Middleton Prince William Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez "Celebrity Couples Who Got Back Together"

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad