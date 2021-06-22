These Stunning Bikini Photos of Brooke Shields & Her Teen Daughters Have Us Seeing Triple

Brooke Shields is rocking a bikini once again. She is yet another celebrity who magically doesn’t age and rocks what she’s got, and we absolutely love it. She has been through quite a lot this past year after suffering from a broken femur caused by a freak accident but that hasn’t stopped Shields from celebrating her long-winded recovery by spending some fun, quality time with her daughters Grier Hammond Henchy and Rowan Francis Henchy (who by the way, look just like their mama). The trio wore gingham Aerie swimwear and the photos from their beach day are seriously so sweet.

Shields and her teen daughters look like they’re having a blast together in these seaside snaps, and we cannot get enough of the matching bikinis. She shares daughters Rowan, age 18, and Grier, age 15, with husband Chris Henchy — but boy, do they take after their mom. Both of the girls have Shields’ gorgeous blue eyes and Grier has even started to follow in her mom’s footsteps as a model.

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy wearing Aerie. Michael Simon.

In these photos, all three are decked out head to toe in Aerie: Shields is wearing the Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top, Rowan is wearing the Gingham Puff Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit, and Grier is wearing the Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top and the Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom.

Grier Hammond Henchy, Brooke Shields, Rowan Francis Henchy wearing Aerie Michael Simon.

Is there anything Shields can’t pull off? We have a strong feeling Shields is definitely a “cool mom,” and we’re glad to see that she’s back on her feet and doing what she loves best with her girls.

