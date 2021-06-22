Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck
Christina Haack & Ant Anstead's Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.

To be clear, neither of these exes should be facing financial concerns in the near future. Anstead and Haack have both enjoyed long TV careers, with the former famously hosting Channel 4’s For the Love of Cars in the UK before crossing the Atlantic and the latter starring on reality shows like Flip or Flop with ex Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast

According to Celebrity Net Worth, however, Haack’s net worth is more than double Anstead’s at $12 million compared to his $5 million. If TMZ’s source is correct about the details of their spousal support agreement, it seems this difference is not enough to entitle Anstead to any ongoing compensation in their separation, which could well be a feature of a pre-nuptial agreement, or could have been decided upon in conjunction with the division of their remaining shared assets. While Haack recently sold their former shared home in Newport Beach, for example, we have no idea what their separation agreement might stipulate with regard to who keeps the profits from that sale.

Compared to celebrity divorces like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s, the Anstead-Haack separation has been resolved quickly — and we hope that helps both parties move forward with their lives.

