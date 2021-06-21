Donald Trump’s Off-Putting Father’s Day Message Had Exactly Nothing to Do With Family

Donald Trump didn’t seem to have a very good Father’s Day after releasing a head-scratching message that just called out everyone who didn’t vote for him in the last election. Life is tough in the political game and the former president is proving himself to be thin-skinned with his life outside of the White House.

Since he’s banned on the major social media platforms, Trump had to release his statement to Right Side Broadcasting Network to get the less-than-mature word out. “Happy Father’s Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Loser of the world,” he wrote. “Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together!” We agree that everyone will come together for one reason — to denounce this statement — even the Republican In Name Only [RINOS] that Trump was referring to. Can’t we have one nice day for Republicans, Democrats and everyone in between to enjoy a nice family day celebrating dads without the political rhetoric? Everyone in the U.S. deserves that.

Was Trump upset that not all of his adult children wished him a Happy Father’s Day? Is he stressed about the New York prosecutors closing in on the Trump Organization? Or is he still upset about the results of the 2020 presidential election? He’s trying hard to promote his speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly, where ticket sales are reportedly slow-moving, according to HuffPost. Trump seems a little lost after four years in Washington, D.C. and he can’t seem to make things stick the way he did when he first won the presidency in 2016.

With no major outlet to continue his messaging and publishing houses shying away from producing his memoirs, the former president doesn’t have any direction. But the one thing he knows is how to get himself into the headlines — and that’s exactly what we saw on Father’s Day — a rant that captured everyone’s attention.

