Michelle Pfeiffer’s Grown-Up Daughter Claudia Rose Is So Stunning in This Rare Mother-Daughter Photo

Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, Claudia Rose, is seriously all grown up. Pfeiffer, who adopted Claudia at birth with her husband, Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, shared a rare photo of her stunning daughter on Instagram. For someone who’s reportedly terrified of the platform, she posts some pretty awesome stuff (who remembers that 27 year wedding anniversary tribute post?) And in her latest post, she and daughter Claudia look like two peas in a pod. Not only does Claudia Rose look gorgeous, but also she’s totally grown up! Oh, how time flies.

Pfeiffer posted the sweet selfie to Instagram writing, “Out on the town with my girl ❤️.” It seems like the pair had a mother-daughter date and it looks like they’re having a lot of fun.

We like to imagine their mother-daughter outing involved some pretty awesome food and some fantastic shopping — maybe even getting Kelley a nice gift for Father’s Day. Taking a day to spend with your little ones one on one is an awesome way to bond, and we’re so glad Pfeiffer has kept up the tradition with her adult daughter. Pfeiffer has always been careful not to let her and Kelley’s super-public lives mean that their daughter is doomed to a life in the limelight, but now that she’s 28 years old, we imagine mom had her enthusiastic consent to share a photo of their day together.

Pfeiffer is just one of the celebrities who has talked about how adoption changed her life, then followed through on her promise not to force her adopted kids into a fully photographed Hollywood life with her. We’re so proud of her for raising this beautiful daughter on her own terms.

