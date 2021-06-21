Ivanka Trump Didn’t Join Her Siblings in Posting a Father’s Day Tribute to Donald Trump This Year

Donald Trump didn’t get a lot of social media love from his kids this Father’s Day coming on the heels of his 75th birthday party that only saw oldest son Donald Trump Jr. in attendance. The lack of messages seems in stark contrast to the public proclamations we saw the family bring over the four years their father was in the White House.

Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump made sure to honor her dad with two photos — one with the two of them and one more with fiancé Michael Boulos. The loving message said, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m so grateful for your boundless love, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me!” Ivanka Trump, who always utilized social media during her time as an unpaid senior advisor in the White House, hasn’t posted since her second vaccination shot on May 5. It seems unusual given how close she worked alongside her father during their Washington, D.C. days.

Happy Father’s Day, Dad! I’m so grateful for your boundless love🥰, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJ7zbA1vt6 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) June 20, 2021

When it comes to his adult sons, Eric Trump was nowhere to be seen while Donald Jr. shared a long video monologue about the role of fathers in society on Twitter. He briefly mentioned his dad at the top of the video, stating, “I know my dad’s incredible. I hope your dad’s incredible and I’m trying to be an incredible dad myself.” He showed his dad the most love out of all of the Trump kids by sharing a different message on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day dad, and the same to all the amazing dads and father figures out there,” he wrote. “Keep it up, we need you all in the game.” But why is only Donald Jr. posting in honor of his father on such a big day? After four years of family pride, it feels like some of the Trump family are leaning away from their father’s political messaging.

Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there. Here’s my message to you with a bunch of pic too. https://t.co/IwrYiirYDG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2021

This odd silence from some of his kids holds up the insider rumors that Ivanka is “focusing on family time,” per a Fox News source, and that husband Jared Kushner is “establishing a simpler relationship” with his father-in-law, per The New York Times. Life outside of the White House is also heating up the court battles for the family, especially with the New York State and Manhattan cases on the front burner for the Trump organization. This may be a sign that Donald’s adult children feel some of that legal pressure ahead, so they are keeping their ties to their dad private instead of inviting social media commentary.

