Justin Timberlake (finally) posted a photo of his second son with Jessica Biel and it looks like the little guy is already taking after his dad. Jessica Biel kept her pregnancy a secret from us this time around (aided by the pandemic) only announcing their second son after he had arrived. While it turns out her decision to keep the pregnancy hidden from the world wasn’t actually intentional, there’s no denying that baby Phineas has pretty much been a total secret from us all this time. It’s been almost a year since their announcement of Phineas’ existence and they finally posted the first photo of their sweet son. It looks like Phineas may already have picked up one of Timberlake’s hobbies.

Related story These Celebrity Kids Look Exactly Like Their Famous Dads

Timberlake shared a sweet collage of photos on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day, writing, “Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

While Biel and Timberlake’s older son Silas is totally channeling his dad with that first photo holding a microphone, it’s Phineas who is dad’s mini-me in pic two, holding a controller and looking raptly at the TV just like his dad.

Both boys seem to love doing things with their dad and who can blame them? If Justin Timberlake were our parent, we’d be pretty excited to hang out with him 24/7, and we love seeing Timberlake gush over his sons in return.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who kept the baby news a secret.

