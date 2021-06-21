Prince Charles’ Father’s Day Post Seems to Include a Message For Prince Harry

Prince Charles was deep in his feelings on Father’s Day on Sunday — and it was most likely a really difficult day for him. His Twitter post showed off more emotion than we usually see from him publicly because there have been a lot of challenging times in the royal family recently.

While the post called out the recent loss of his dad, Prince Philip, it’s easy to think the sentimental message also reached out to his estranged son, Prince Harry. The Clarence House account wrote, “To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay.” Is this the Prince of Wales’ way of telling Harry he misses him? They are struggling to communicate right now, and perhaps he’s thinking social media will be a way to thaw the ice — it’s honestly heartbreaking to think about.

To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay. pic.twitter.com/UtAh4GeUgP — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 20, 2021

In addition to the message, he included photos of Philip with him as a baby, wife Camilla with her dad and the sweetest image with Prince Harry and Prince William all looking happy together at a polo match. It made the entire Father’s Day post feel nostalgic and wistful for the good old days. Even if there is anger in this family feud, there is deep-seated sadness, too. Instead of both sides coming together, especially with a new grandchild in the mix, the rift feels stronger than ever.

This loving post also comes on the heels of the news that Charles won’t be anywhere near the commissioned Princess Diana statue unveiling on July 1. It’s his sons’ event and the Prince of Wales is scheduled to be in Scotland. “There is no planned meeting between the three of them,” a royal insider told The Sun. That means there will be no father-son reunion in a few weeks and Charles is leaving them in charge when it comes to honoring their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Maybe Harry and William coming together for Diana can be the start of the healing process? If not, the royal rift will continue to find itself fueled by headlines on both sides of the pond.

