Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About the Plastic Surgery Behind Her ‘New Face’

Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram photos have broken the internet a few times over the last year or so, but not exactly for the same reason as sister Kim’s. While plenty of the Good American founder’s sultry selfies have racked up enough fire emojis to set off a digital wildfire, others have gone viral for changes in Khloé’s appearance — notably, the unrecognizable photos posted in March 2020 after which people claimed Khloé had surgery-ed her way into a whole new face, and the un-retouched bikini photo accidentally shared in April 2021 that sent fans through a whole other emotional journey of wondering just how much Photoshop usually goes into their Instagram images. Now, on the reunion airing after the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé is finally owning up to plastic surgery she’s had in the recent past, and offering up a reason for why she hasn’t disclosed it earlier.

Related story Chrissy Teigen Admits Khloé Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Was a Revelation For Her Too

Andy Cohen, whose reality TV moderator purpose is asking precisely these tricky questions, broached the plastic surgery rumors with Khloé Kardashian on part two of the KUWTK reunion, and the Revenge Body star seemed more than happy to admit that she’d gone under the knife for a nose job.

“For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'” Khloé told Cohen. “But I’ve had one nose job — Dr. Raj Kinodia — and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’”

Here’s Khloé’s explanation for why she hasn’t come out about her surgery before: “No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

Cohen may be the first person in a formal interview setting to ask her, but he’s certainly not the first to pose the question in a public forum. And while of course Khloé has no obligation to respond to Instagram trolls asking whether she had plastic surgery, it does seem she’s had a certain hesitation about being upfront with augmentations she’s made to her appearance with her fans. And truth be told, just admitting to a nose job may not even be enough to get the haters off her back.

Asked whether she’d had any other work done, Khloé said this: “I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

That sounds like a yes on fillers, and it also sounds like all we’ll be getting out of Khloé on her face for the foreseeable future.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.

