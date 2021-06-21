Elizabeth Hurley Is a Beachy Bombshell in This NSFW Topless Bikini Photo

Elizabeth Hurley is one of those celebrities who just seems to never age and she’s not afraid to show off what she’s got (which we love). Seriously though, what are she, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry doing to stay looking so young? We want all of their secrets. Hurley further demonstrated to the world that she knows how to post some attention-grabbing pics and proved that hotness has no age limit in her latest social media post; a topless shot wearing only bikini bottoms and an open coverup.

Hurley shared the post yesterday on Instagram writing, “Having my own staycation… in my own home 🤷🏻‍♀️😘” Who doesn’t love a nice, relaxing staycation? The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to learn how to make staying at home feel like a vacation, and it seems like Hurley has learned that playing dress-up is an integral part of bringing vacation vibes into her living room.

After seeing this picture, it’s hard to believe this woman has a 19-year-old son (who, by the way, looks so much like her), but this model mama is out there proving everyone’s assumptions wrong with her rocking body and healthy dose of self-love. We could all take a page out of Hurley’s book.

