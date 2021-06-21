Michelle Obama Posts a Rare Photo of Her Daughters at the White House for Father’s Day

Families around the world are celebrating Father’s Day today and if there is one family we always love to see updates from, it’s the Obamas. Don’t worry, Michelle Obama did not disappoint on today’s special holiday. She shared a rare photo of daughters, Sasha and Malia, in the White House with their father, former President Barack Obama. Michelle even included a super sweet message to commemorate not only Barack but all dads around the world.

Michelle posted on Instagram to celebrate the holiday, writing, “Happy #FathersDay to all the dads out there — especially the one and only @BarackObama! Our daughters couldn’t have asked for a better role model. We’re so lucky to have you in our lives. 💗” If anyone knows how to do a tribute post, it’s Michelle. Last week she shared an awesome throwback picture of Sasha for her 20th birthday. Yes, you read that correctly. I guess the years really do fly by. Honestly, we cannot wait until Michelle posts some more photos of her beautiful family.

We can’t help but wonder what they’re doing to celebrate their father and husband, Barack. Maybe they’re grilling out or at their Martha’s Vineyard home laying by the beach, or maybe they’re video calling with President Biden and their family. Whatever it is that they’re doing, we have a feeling they’re having a grand ole time. Honestly, we wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day and we hope you’re all getting to celebrate with those father figures that mean the most to you.