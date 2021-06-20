Princess Diana’s Voice Coach Comes Out With a Long-Awaited Book About His Time With Her

Following the bombshell Oprah interview and the birth of Meghan and Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, Princess Diana has been in the news a lot lately and we have a feeling it’s about to ramp up even more. Diana’s voice coach, Stewart Pearce, has finally released his book on the beloved Princess of Wales and we couldn’t be more excited to read it. In his latest interview, Pearce shared a special exchange he shared with Diana. One that we think may have inspired his decision to write the book.

In an interview with Town & Country, Pearce revealed that he had a discussion with Diana about writing a book on his experience working with her. Diana had one specific request, to wait until her sons were married to write it. “She said to me, ‘Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all this work we’ve done became a book? And I said, ‘Yeah, that would be wonderful. Wouldn’t it?’ She said, “Yes, but don’t write it until the boys are married, because then they’re going to be exploring their own power in the world and discovering their own sovereignty.’ And that was just a passing statement, so I thought that was rather amusing, but I waited until now.” We just have to say, we absolutely love that he respected her wishes, even though it was just a passing statement. We think it shows just how much he cared and respected her.

So what exactly is the book supposed to be about? Don’t worry, it won’t be your typical Princess Diana Biography, but instead, a celebration of her amazing qualities. “I wanted to go to the very essence of who she was and to talk about the quality of her soul, which was just so remarkable in its beauty, in its loving, in its compassion, in its empathy.”

We seriously cannot wait to get our hands on this book. It seems like Diana and her voice coach had quite a close friendship, so we can only imagine the vast amount of insight he has on her life and as he put it, her essence.

Diana The Voice Of Change: Revelations About Diana’s Life Principles is available to purchase now.

