Gwen Stefani’s Latest Post Debunks Secret Wedding Rumors

After five years of waiting for Blake Shelton to get down on one knee and propose to Gwen Stefani, it finally happened back in October. Fans — and Stefani — had been waiting for this moment for a while. And ever since the happy couple shared the news of their engagement with the world, we’ve been watching Shelton and Stefani gush about their extravagant wedding plans. So when rumors began circulating that the two had opted for a secret ceremony as opposed to the lavish party they had spoken so publicly about, we were a bit perplexed. Luckily, Stefani’s latest Instagram post debunked those rumors in the most adorable way.

Related story Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Have Waited Too Long For This Wedding to Do It in Secret

In honor of Shelton’s birthday, the “Don’t Speak” singer threw her fiancé a surprise party attended by friends and family and decked out in balloon decor. And while Stefani’s party planning might be in line with what a loving wife would do for her husband, her caption gave us all the insight we needed. “celebrating my besties b day today love u @blakeshelton #surprise #fiancé #Gemini #2021 #june18 #favoritecountrysinger gx,” Stefani wrote.

There you have it, folks! Stefani herself shut down the rumors by using the hashtag ‘fiance’ and we are so relieved we didn’t miss out on wedding photos. Husband or not, Stefani loves celebrating her beau and it is so lovely to see.

We can’t wait until the two finally walk down the aisle, and we’re hoping we’ll get to see it all on the ‘gram (that is, if our wedding invites never come in the mail).

Before you go, click here to see our favorite country music couples.

