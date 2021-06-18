Jared Kushner Beating Father-In-Law Donald Trump to Book Publishing Deal Could Strain Family Relations

Things in the Trump household might get a bit tense this Father’s Day weekend now that it’s been revealed that Jared Kushner has signed a book publishing deal before his father-in-law, Donald Trump. What makes this situation even sticker is that former senior advisor aligned with a major publishing house, Harper Collins, on the heels of the news that the former president is struggling to get any love for his memoirs.

Kushner’s deal makes sense because it’s for the conservative imprint, Broadside Books, which is a part of Harper Collins. The press release, via The Wrap, boasted about his early 2022 publication, “His book will be the definitive, thorough recounting of the administration — and the truth about what happened behind closed doors.” It’s expected that he will focus on his work in the Middle East and his not-as-well-received duties on the COVID-19 task force.

This announcement also comes at a time when Kushner was focusing on “establishing a simpler relationship” with Trump, per The New York Times. The husband to Ivanka Trump was “checked out of politics,” per CNN, and suffering from burnout after the Capitol Hill insurrection on Jan. 6. “The drama of politics wore him down,” a Republican insider told the network. “Eventually, Trump wears everyone down.”

The 45th president claimed in a public statement that “two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers” and he turned them down. But Kushner getting a deal before him has to hurt (and he’s already dealing with former Vice President Mike Pence’s two-book, $4 million deal), so it could put a damper on a personal relationship that his son-in-law was hoping to foster in a fresh direction.

The only thing Trump might relish in is the New York Post report that Kushner only received a six-figure deal due to a lack of competition for his book. That tiny detail may be the only thing to save their personal relationship.

