Ant Anstead Had a Gut-Wrenching Reaction to His Divorce from Christina Haack

Ant Anstead hasn’t been shy about sharing how brutal his divorce from ex Christina Haack has been. He’s talked about being in a “very dark place” in the early days of the split and how he felt displaced after leaving the Newport Beach home they lived in. Now he’s revealing to People just how abrupt the breakup was after he knew there was no saving the marriage.

“When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there,” Anstead said. He had to start over from scratch and build his life back up — both physically and emotionally. Besides buying silly items like “bottle openers and tin openers and spatulas” we never give much thought to because they are always in the kitchen, he had to understand the impact of what just happened in his personal life. “I’m in this kind of real space where I don’t have any stuff. So everything is new,” he added. “I’m not carrying anything over.”

That fresh start is what is giving him a renewed sense of energy to his life and the realization that stuff is exactly that — stuff. It’s brought him to a new place where he values his one-year-old son, Hudson, from his marriage to Haack and his good health, especially after the pandemic. “All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude,” the TV personality shared.

With the former couple’s marital home officially sold and Anstead comfortably settled into his new Laguna Beach home, he hopes to make new memories and put the darkness of the last year behind him. “It’s the house of my dreams,” he told People. “A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I’ve got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect.”

