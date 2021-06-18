Kim Kardashian Sees Kris Humphries Relationship with a Different Perspective Amid Kanye West Divorce

Any viewer, who watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians during the Kris Humphries era, knew that his relationship with Kim Kardashian was doomed from the start. Fans could see the tension between the two of them before they even walked down the aisle, and now, the Skims founder has revealed on the E! reunion special that mom Kris Jenner floated the idea of her pulling a “runaway bride” move the night before the wedding.

We all know how the relationship went down after being married only 72 days, but Kim has a new perspective on her second marriage and how she would love to personally apologize to him. After she called it quits with Humphries, the evangelical Christian asked Kim for an annulment because he didn’t want the marriage “on his record” if he decided to get married again in the future. That was something the reality star wasn’t willing to consider at the time. “If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too,” she told host Andy Cohen.

Kim admitted that she “tried calling him for months” to apologize to the former NBA player, but he wouldn’t accept her calls. He also wasn’t willing to speak to her when they ran into each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel while she was pregnant with son Saint — he gave her the silent treatment. “I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table, we had the tables next to each other,” she recalled. “All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and like wouldn’t even speak to me.”

Time has given her fresh insight on that marriage and how important an annulment was to the “faith-based” Humphries — it’s likely the core reason he refuses to speak to her to this day. With three divorces behind her now — music producer Damon Thomas, Humphries and Kanye West — Kim has learned her lessons publicly, and she’s been willing to admit her mistakes. The one regret she shared with fans on the reunion special? “I wish I was only married once,” she said.

