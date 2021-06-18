Kate Middleton’s New Project Draws Inspiration From Megan Markle & Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation

With so much being made about the royal family feud, many observers are failing to see how the two couples, Kate Middleton and Prince Willam, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, influence each other. The latest similarity noted, is the public relations strategy that Kate is utilizing for her new campaign — it takes a page from what we’ve seen Meghan and Harry do for their Archewell Foundation.

We love that the Duchess of Cambridge is leaning into her passion for education and turning it into The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to focus on the importance of learning in a young one’s formative years. With the big launch, comes a PR campaign that feels completely different from all of the other meaningful work the Cambridges have done over the years.

Today I’m proud to be launching The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood — let’s embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy and more nurturing society.https://t.co/KKE6QfX99c pic.twitter.com/CWFogp9NZ3 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2021

This particular project puts Kate front and center, which perfectly fits her role as the palace’s secret weapon for being a unifier within the royal family. The social media campaign has Kate talking directly to the camera in the most personal way we’ve ever seen — and we like it. Instead of feeling like a formal launch, she makes it feel like she’s in the trenches, getting this foundation off on a grassroots level (even though it obviously has major royal funding).

We can’t help but see the shift in how Kate and William have approached their public image over the last year, and it does take a page from how Meghan and Harry have approached the media from the beginning — on a relatable level. By making us feel like we are one of them — that we could sit back and have a drink with them — makes us pay attention to their philanthropic pursuits. Kate is beloved by so many in the U.K. and beyond, so taking her early education mission to a granular level only puts more eyeballs on her cause.

It also makes you think that there could be mutual admiration between the two couples for how they are each pursuing their charitable causes. They may not see eye-to-eye on royal life, but they can each respect the good work that is being done — and how they share that message with the public.

