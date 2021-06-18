Kourtney Kardashian Reveals It’s Really Over with Scott Disick Amid Steamy PDA Photos with Travis Barker

With the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reunion special is answering all of those pesky little questions that might be lingering now that they’ve wrapped up the show. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are here to say that it’s truly over — like really, really over.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, June 20 episode, host Andy Cohen hits right at the heart of what fans want to know: Have Kourtney and Scott slept together in the last five years since their breakup? The answer may just shock you. “People cannot believe that, but we have not,” she responds. “For real.” Scott jumps in with a snarky comment, “How annoying.”

While the couple has done a great job of co-parenting and will always be family, Kourtney admits that it was the real-estate flipper’s addiction issues that brought about the demise of their relationship. “I mean, the infidelity, I only knew about it at the end,” she says. “So I think the substance abuse was the deal breaker.”

Now that they’ve both moved on — Scott with Amelia Hamlin and Kourtney with Travis Barker — that doesn’t mean there isn’t a little sexual tension there (at least on Scott’s end). Viewers have noticed he tends to get a bit jealous when his ex-girlfriend is dating someone else, and he had a defensive response (even though it was a joke) to the question. “Me? No, I just want to kill them,” he quips.

This all comes on the heels of Kourtney posting her latest sexy photos with the Blink-182 drummer on Instagram. The couple is in the recording studio, but the only singing going on is with their bodies. Kourtney has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as he embraces her butt while in a full make-out session. This is officially hot #Kravis summer for these two. It’s probably not an easy thing for Scott to watch because he knows that could have been him, but after a nine-year, on-again, off-again relationship, he ran out of chances.

