Congratulations are due to Salma Hayek, who just today learned that she’ll be granted a (well-deserved) star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and decided the celebrate in the manner she’s been embracing lately: posting a smoking-hot #TBT photo, since it seems like she’s finally run out of that long reserve of famous vacation photos. Here, Hayek is posing in a low-cut white dress that fits her obscenely well and a white faux-fur wrap, all of which makes her brick-red lipstick and wide-open mouth more striking.

In other words, Hayek getting this honor: not shocking at all. But this look has us gasping all the same.

“Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star ⭐️ in the Hollywood walk of fame!” Hayek wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to the fans for their support through the years.”

With new movie The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard co-starring Ryan Reynolds newly out and new Marvel movie Eternals coming soon, Hayek has never been more on top of her game when it comes to her Hollywood standing, and this star is the proof she deserves of the mark she’s made on American movies.

Whether we’re looking into Hayek’s past or into her future, we can’t help but be impressed.

