Prince Charles’ Treatment of Prince Harry Looks A Lot Like When He Shut Out Princess Diana

One royal insider is pointing out that history might be repeating itself when it comes to the lingering family feud between Prince Charles and his son, Prince Harry. Author and friend to Princess Diana, Stewart Pearce is revealing to Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales is a “very sensitive and delicate man” and it leads him to hiding his emotions when the going gets tough.

Related story Kate Middleton Is Literally Passing Messages Between Prince Harry & Prince William Now

The vocal coach, who wrote the book Diana, The Voice of Change, witnessed Charles give this same treatment to Diana after she confronted him about his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. It probably wasn’t the reaction she was looking for because “what he did was to shrink back and as a result of that became an aloof.” That didn’t help the situation, according to Pearce, because it didn’t “heal the challenge that’s taking place.” He believes that lack of emotional reaction is what is happening with Prince Harry decades later.

Kate Middleton admits that her kids aren't always fans of her passion for photography. https://t.co/y5FP2VaWmv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 15, 2021

Since the Duke of Sussex is every bit his mother’s son, he’s trying to push his father to come together and see why he left his royal role. Harry isn’t doing it “out of umbrage, not out of anger or revenge or criticism or accusation,” he’s just trying to make a point that not everyone has the same dream. Pearce added, “I felt that he was just somebody saying, ‘This is the way that it is, and this is why we want to make change.’ ”

And Harry knows that this is how his father is built, even though he’d like to have a more meaningful relationship with him. That pushback reared its ugly head after Diana passed away and a distraught 12-year-old son was seeking comfort in those grief-stricken days. “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered,” Harry explained recently on the Armchair Expert podcast. “I’m going to make sure that I break that cycle, so that I don’t pass it on.”

With Harry traveling solo overseas to the upcoming Princess Diana statue, perhaps the duo can make some headway in their relationship. Their emotional approaches are coming from two vastly different places, but shutting someone out will never help make any situation better.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

