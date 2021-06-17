Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Have Waited Too Long For This Wedding to Do It in Secret

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have a simple kind of life…but their route to marriage has been anything but. After waiting five whole years to get engaged, Shelton revealed the pair planned to move much quicker when it came to marriage. While appearing as a co-host on NBC News’ TODAY with Hoda & Jenna back in March, Shelton revealed that the wedding would “hopefully [happen] this summer… With Covid, it looks like it may be okay, but I don’t know.” New photos suggesting they’d tied the knot in secret instead threw our hopes for a Shelton-Stefani wedding into doubt earlier this week, but a new source is here to confirm that the big celebration is anything but over.

This past weekend, Stefani shared a photo seemingly hinting at having wed in private — which wouldn’t be surprising. Secret quarantine weddings are, after all, all the rage this year. In the post, the No Doubt singer wrote “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED” on a snapshot of her posing with a gift and drinking champagne. In a later image, Stefani donned a diamond-studded band atop her engagement ring, implying the pair had already tied the knot by the time the photo was taken.

But a source has since cleared these rumors up, telling People that the wedding has not yet happened, though the couple is “ecstatic”about the upcoming celebration, which is set to take place this summer. There will also be guests in attendance, like they had originally hoped.

“Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it’s safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding,” the source told the magazine. “She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though.”

“They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen’s boys will be very involved,” the source continued. “Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys.”

We’re so excited for the couple!

