Kim Kardashian Plans to Stop Posting Sexy Instagram Photos Before This Happens

We have to hand it to Kim Kardashian on this topic, she has one specific rule about those smokin’ hot bikini photos she posts on Instagram — and we think she’s right on about this. If you think she’s going to stop posting sexy pics just because she’s studying to be a lawyer, forget about it.

On the Keeping Up with the Kardashians series finale special, Andy Cohen asks Kim whether she’s thinking about changing her style now that she’s moving into the professional world. We honestly don’t love the question to begin with because women should be able to have the freedom to express themselves without judgment, and Kim agrees with us. “I thought about this. And then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do whatever you want,’ ” she told Cohen.

She recalled going to the White House after posting a bikini snap, but she reminded herself, “‘You know what, you’ve gotta be you.’” There are limits to her social media and she knows exactly when she might put up some boundaries — and it involves her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She doesn’t want to be the “embarrassing mom,” who is constantly “posing in selfies and in bikinis.” So if they ask her to curtail her social media activity at some point, “there will be limits.”

But that time hasn’t come yet (and maybe it never will), but it’s a reminder that we have to stop policing women’s bodies. Kim feels like she’s fit, 40 and fabulous — and we feel like she has the right to show it off. If other lawyers don’t like it, they don’t have to follow her Instagram account.

