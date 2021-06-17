Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Turns 20 in This Gorgeous New Photo From Mom

Kelly Ripa isn’t a normal mom, she’s a cool mom. The actress actually seeks approval from her children before opting to post photos of them online. (Parents — and friends — please take note! We’re begging you!) The 50-year-old talk show host took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 16 to wish her daughter, Lola Consuelos, a happy birthday — and made sure to share a photo of which the (now) 20-year-old had explicitly pre-approved.

“Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet @theyoungestyung ♥️♥️🎉🎉🎂🎂👣👣we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt,” Ripa captioned the artsy black and white snapshot, following up with the clarification that “this was the approved photo.” Quite like mom, Lola has great taste! (Also worth clarifying: Lola is indeed Ripa’s only daughter.)

Celebrities and reality TV royalty were quick to flood Ripa’s comments with well wishes for Lola’s 20th birthday as well.

The Talk’s Carrie Ann Inaba, formerly of Dancing With The Stars, shared an especially touching message. “Happy Birthday Lola. The wisest of the wise…. Love you! ❤️🙌,” she wrote. “It’s been beautiful witnessing you grow into such a beautiful and grounded soul…. (No easy feat in this world). Big hugs from LA. ❤️ 🦄💫🌙🙌🏻❤️🔥.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen added, “Happy birthday lolzzzz,” which, considering his personality, is pretty much as meaningful as Inaba’s comment.

Even ESPN sportscaster Megan Olivi chimed in, “Happy birthday, Lola! I wanna be as cool as you one day ❤️.” We can’t help but concur.

Happy birthday, Lola!

