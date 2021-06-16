Donald Trump Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Jr. Would Do Better in Prison Than Ivanka Trump

The walls are starting to close in on Donald Trump as he navigates through the sticky New York State and Manhattan legal cases and the news that an indictment of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg could be coming soon. Even though he’s enjoying almost daily rounds of golf, his post-White House life does have a different focus than most ex-presidents. That also means weighing out the possibility that some of his adult children, who have worked for the Trump Organization for years, might be facing jail time.

Related story Melania Trump Was Nowhere to Be Seen in These Photos From Donald Trump’s 75th Birthday

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen dished out behind-the-scenes details to The Lincoln Project about Donald’s reported pecking order of which kid should go to jail first. The Disloyal author cited one instance when the former president understood that Donald Jr. and Ivanka could be indicted for some of their business dealings. Donald offered up his oldest son to take the fall and do the prison time because “he can handle it.” (Of course, he doesn’t want either of his children to go to prison if he can help it.)

This news shouldn’t shock anyone because Cohen has said many times before that Donald is willing to throw anyone under the bus to keep himself out of trouble. Just last month, he told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that he’s “going to flip on all of them,” including wife Melania Trump. “He’s going to turn on his accountant and point the finger,” Cohen predicted. “He’s going to say, ‘Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that,” Cohen admitted. “Melania. Don’t take me. Take Melania.’ He’s going to tell them to take everyone except for himself. That’s just the kind of guy he is.”

Donald Jr. has remained close to his father after their move from Washington, D.C. to Florida (he was just at his 75th birthday party), but Ivanka has kept a lower profile in their post-political life. Nobody knows how these legal cases will shake out, but we wouldn’t be surprised if both of his kids lawyer up to protect themselves — just in case.

SheKnows reached out to a representative for Donald Trump for comment.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

