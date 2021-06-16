Sylvester Stallone’s 3 Gorgeous Daughters Are So Grown-Up in This New Family Photo

Sylvester Stallone is one proud father — as he should be! The Rocky star took to Instagram to congratulate his youngest daughter Scarlet Rose Stallone on her graduation from high school, celebrating with a slideshow of family photos.

“Congratulations on graduating high school to our wonderful daughter SCARLET,” the actor wrote, applauding the youngest Stallone on her momentous milestone — especially amid a pandemic. Stallone went on to share a series of sweet snapshots, the first of which features all three of his gorgeous, grown-up daughters: Sophia Rose, 24, Sistine, 22, and Scarlet, 19, as well as his wife of 24 years, Jennifer Flavin. The second in the series is a gorgeous picture of Scarlet posing with “Class of 2021” balloons, and the finale is a standalone snapshot of the Campbell Hall school stadium, the Los Angeles private school from which Scarlet graduated. Aw, they grow up so fast!

So fast, in fact, that Scarlet’s graduation comes just three weeks after her 19th birthday, an event Stallone publicly celebrated via Instagram, as well. “Happy birthday to our amazing daughter, SCARLET, you are talented, humble and Generous to all. We love you beyond words,” he captioned the series of photos, which ranged from a stunning snapshot of the newly 19-year-old Scarlett to older, more intimate photos from Scarlet’s childhood.

And just two weeks before that, Stallone took to the social app to celebrate 24 years of matrimonial bliss with wife Jennifer Flavin. “It’s happy 24th Wedding Anniversary Time!!! Time is flying but I have a blessed life Thanks to my wife and Family,” the actor wrote.

Whew, time really does fly.

