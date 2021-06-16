Angelina Jolie’s Second Visit With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Took a Big Step Forward

As vaccination rates rise and lockdown legislations loosen, more and more people are reuniting with loved ones — many for the first time in over a year. Celebrities, however, are taking things one step further — and various trips down memory lane. Indeed, Vaxxed Girl Summer has not only prompted an uptick in indoor dining, but a surge in iconic couples seemingly getting back together, as well.

From Bennifer the Sequel to Kanye West’s romantic French excursion with ex Irina Shayk, it seems even the most unexpected of former flames have rekindled their romance post-quarantine. Next on that list: Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, to whom the newly single actress paid a visit not just once, but twice.

Per Page Six, Jolie initially visited Miller’s apartment in Brooklyn on Friday, June 11. The Academy Award winner arrived completely alone (sans bodyguard!), sporting a mask, lengthy beige trench coat and Louis Vuitton purse, toting a “pricey bottle of Peter Michael Wine,” the publication reported. (While we’re unsure which exact bottle it was, Peter Michael wines customarily go for several hundred dollars.) According to witnesses, Jolie arrived at Miller’s Dumbo apartment complex at 7:30 p.m. and departed approximately three hours later, around 10:30 p.m.

And this week, the saga continues. Jolie was seen leaving Miller’s apartment building again, just four days following her first visit to the premises. This time, however, Jolie brought her 17-year-old son Pax, proving that at the very least, she and Miller are close as she trusts him enough to spend time with her child. Per Daily Mail, who initially obtained the photos, Jolie and Pax were accompanied by their security guard and spent an hour inside the building.

Jolie and Miller met, and fell in love, on the set of their 1995 film Hackers. The co-stars tied the knot in 1996, when Jolie and Miller were 21 and 24. The couple parted ways in September 1997, officially filing for divorce in 1999.

Jolie has since expressed regret regarding how the marriage ended. In 2004, she reportedly told B magazine that the divorce “was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

We’re excited to see how and where things go from here!

