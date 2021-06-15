Donald Trump May Have a New Reason to Be Angry With Mike Pence

Donald Trump is finding it very hard to communicate with his voter base these days. Besides being banned from major social media platforms and closing down his blog, he’s reportedly not being courted by major book publishers to write his post-White House memoirs. While there is certainly an audience for his message, behind the scenes, the thought of editing a Trump book is being touted as “a fact-checking nightmare,” per Politico.

“It doesn’t matter what the upside on a Trump book deal is, the headaches the project would bring would far outweigh the potential in the eyes of a major publisher,” Javelin literary agency co-founder and president Keith Urbahn told the political website. He voiced concerns about “an exodus of other authors, and a staff uprising” if a publishing house signed the former president, which he called an “unlikely event.”

If you talk to Trump, he has a much different answer about writing a book about his administration. He claims that “two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers which I have rejected,” per statement to Politico. He didn’t name who the publishers were, but he has “started writing the book” and of course, it “will be the biggest of them all.”

The former president does have the option to self-publish his memoirs (where he would have the freedom to say whatever he wants), or he can pursue an offer from conservative publisher Regnery, which recently signed Republican Senator Josh Hawley after he pushed back against the 2020 election results on Jan. 6. But the lack of enthusiasm from the major publishers has to sting given the fact that former Vice President Mike Pence got a two-book contract with Simon & Schuster worth up to $4 million and former White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway was also courted to write about her time with Trump.

While New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted that Pence’s deal was “grating on him,” Trump’s spokesperson Jason Miller swears that Trump had “no issues” with Pence’s deal and was “fine with it,” per Politico. It still has to hurt his ego knowing that before his presidency, he authored 19 books and publishers were clamoring to work with him.

But that success happened when he was known as a successful businessman — not a divisive political figure. He’s likely going to have to be creative about getting his memoirs out because the traditional route has seemingly closed its doors.

