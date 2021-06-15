Irina Shayk Reportedly Sees Kanye West as the Best Way to Move On From Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk and Kanye West might seem like an unusual couple, but it’s really a match made in heaven. The two stars are entrenched in the fashion world and they are both moving on from high-profile relationships. For Shayk, this is a fresh start after splitting with actor Bradley Cooper two years ago.

The model is ready to be a part of “a new Hollywood power couple,” so she was “thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” according to a Hollywood Life source. Being “known as just someone who’s associated [with] Bradley Cooper” wasn’t cutting it for Shayk because “she is so ready to start the next chapter in her life.” It was the perfect time for both of them to enter each other’s lives.

West insiders have claimed he was looking to date someone who “knows that world and is creative and well respected on their own in it,” per Hollywood Life, and Shayk definitely fits that bill. With a shared history of working together over the last decade, they have been orbiting each other on a professional level — it’s now time to make it a bit personal. Even though the relationship is about a month old, the duo seems to be enjoying each other’s company after a romantic birthday trip for West to Provence, France earlier this month.

After being stuck in Cooper’s shadow (especially during his A Star is Born Oscar campaign), Shayk likely feels that West is more of her equal. The same could be said of the rapper, whose creative pursuits didn’t always align with ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s meteoric career. A fashion designer and a supermodel could be a very symbiotic fit — they were both looking for something different in a relationship and they’ve found it in each other.

