How to Watch New Pixar Movie Luca This Weekend

With the kids on summer break, finding activities to keep them entertained can be stressful. We think family movie night is a great way to get everyone together, though we know that finding a movie that the whole family will like is never easy. Luckily, Pixar is here to make picking a movie that much eaasier with their new movie Luca, sure to win over family members of all ages and out streaming on Disney+ on Friday, June 18.

Luca follows the story of two sea monsters who spend a summer living as humans, adventuring on a coastal town in the Italian Rivera. Their biggest struggle? Trying not to reveal their true identity. Outside of the stunning graphics, the beachy theme of the film is perfect to watch this summer and it will seriously make you want to take a trip abroad ASAP. But for now, the next-best thing is firing up Luca to remember the wonders of a perfect childhood summer on the shore.

How to Watch Luca

How exactly can you watch the adorable film from the comfort of your home? All you need a Disney+ subscription. It costs $11.99 a month and we think it’s totally worth it. Outside of exclusive films and TV shows, the platform has some of our favorites. From Disney classics to the Marvel universe, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

