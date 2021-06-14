Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s PDA Is On Full Display in These Pics From Dinner With Her Family

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is officially here. The PDA is finally on full display between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, blasting away our final iotas of doubt about this couple being really, truly on, and we couldn’t be more excited. The pair reunited earlier this year after nearly two decades since their first breakup. Although we’ve seen some handholding here and there and subtle hints through clothing and jewelry, I think we can all agree that we were waiting for that kiss. And boy, did it not disappoint.

The pair were caught smooching at a family dinner at Nobu in Malibu and the video (see here on Page Six) is everything we could have hoped for and more. First off, these two look totally in love and smitten with each other, grinning from ear to ear. The pair also kissed not once, but twice in the video. Affleck can be seen nuzzling his head into her neck. Lopez’s twins Max and Emme can also be spotted at the end of the video showing the couple something on their phone. We have a feeling these two are pretty serious about one another, seeing as Lopez has already introduced Affleck to her children.

Take that, Bennifer: Alex Rodriguez just took to Instagram to praise his ex-wife. (Seriously, is *everybody* having warm, fuzzy feelings for their exes these days?!) https://t.co/hD0ZQ0D3xa — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 13, 2021

There is no denying that these two have some serious chemistry. Even J. Lo’s mom approves of the reunion, so how can we not get excited? I guess that saying “if it’s meant to be, it will be” rings true for Bennifer, and we sure hope it was worth the wait.

