Alex Rodriguez Leaving Newly Single Katie Holmes’ Apartment Building Is Such a Jennifer Lopez Move

Alex Rodriguez was not going to take the Bennifer 2.0 news lying down. He’s ready to take back the headlines with his own PR move that is straight out of the Jennifer Lopez playbook. The former MLB player found a way to create curiosity about who he might be dating just by exiting an apartment building.

One of the tenants in that New York City building is Katie Holmes, who just happens to be recently single after her breakup with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The paparazzi photographed A-Rod leaving the former Dawson’s Creek star’s building on June 13. (See the photos at Hollywood Life.) There’s no context to what he was doing there or who he was visiting, but just by attaching the Holmes name to the photos — everyone is suddenly interested.

It looks like Alex Rodriguez is trying to win Jennifer Lopez back.https://t.co/NuA14DiJDx — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 15, 2021

And that’s exactly what Rodriguez wants. After trying to sadly woo his ex-fiancée back through his Instagram Story, he realized that Ben Affleck had a much stronger hold on Lopez than he realized. Then he attempted (and failed) to rebound with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy at the PGA Championship in South Carolina late last month. Some men might just quit trying to grab a headline, but Rodriguez knew to persevere because that’s exactly what his ex would do.

It’s a reminder he once was the “Jenny From the Block” singer’s equal when it came to making smooth PR moves. He understands the power that they had when the two of them showed up on a red carpet with their coordinated outfits and JLo glow. Rodriguez may have stumbled a few times with getting his message out there during the breakup, but he’s proving that he has a few more power plays up his sleeve. He now has us wondering if there’s a Katie Holmes summer romance in his future.

