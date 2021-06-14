Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Is Glad Ben Affleck Is Back in Her Life For a Surprising Reason

All we have to say is…mama knows best. You’ve probably seen by now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have recently reunited, spending time in LA together after that fateful first trip to Miami that confirmed the sparks were still there. After the year Lopez has had, breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, we’re glad to see these two are enjoying each other’s company — and apparently, Affleck has even reunited with Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, gaining her approval of their reunion. What they bonded over may surprise you but honestly, we’re just glad to see they have her support.

According to one People source, mama Rodríguez and Affleck were close when the pair first dated back in 2001. “In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close…She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago,” the source claimed. It seems like family means a lot to Lopez and the source also told People that she values her mom’s opinion: “It’s very important to her that the person she is with, gets along with her mom.”

Our favorite part of this whole situation has got to be what bonded her mother and Affleck. “They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel,” the source further shared, describing a recent reunion Affleck and Lopez’s mother had in Las Vegas. “Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out.”

Hey, whatever brings the family together! It looks like Lopez and her mom alike can’t resist the Affleck charm, and we’ll happily take this confirmation that all is well in the world of Bennifer.

