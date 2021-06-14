Beyoncé’s Twins Rumi & Sir Carter Don’t Get the Usual Celebrity Kid Treatment on Their Birthdays

It feels like almost every celebrity has a similar formula for celebrating their little one’s birthday, and social media is usually at the forefront. Whether it’s the highly publicized Kardashian crew or more private parents like Katie Holmes, stars appear to love sharing photos of their children’s birthdays even when they aren’t avid posters. But not all celebrities are totally on board. Beyoncé is called Queen B for a reason, and when it comes to her babies, she beats to her own drum. For her twins Rumi and Sir Carter’s 4th birthday, she didn’t choose to share photos all over Instagram but instead posted a message to her website. So why exactly doesn’t Beyoncé celebrate her kids’ birthdays on Instagram?

Beyoncé has always kept a tight lid on her family, and her decision to do so makes sense. Her privacy is something she cherishes, especially at her level of fame. In a 2020 interview with British Vogue, she discussed the importance she places on protecting her little ones. “Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old.” In an earlier interview with Vogue in 2013, she shared: “it’s very important to me that my daughter is able to experience life and run through the sprinklers and have slumber parties and trust and live and do all the things that any child should be able to do.”

While Beyoncé does choose to post photos of her family every now and then, she doesn’t put the public in a position to expect yearly updates on her kids, seemingly for this very reason of wanting to keep their world shielded from the public to whatever small extent she can. We can only imagine how amazing it is to have Beyoncé as a mom, and we applaud whatever choices she makes for the comfort of her family. Happy birthday, Rumi and Sir — we bet the celebration was amazing.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.


