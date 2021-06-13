Post-Jennifer Lopez Breakup, Alex Rodriguez Is Praising His Ex-Wife

Seriously, is everybody having warm, fuzzy feelings for their exes these days?! While the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion continues to heat up, it turns out Alex Rodriguez has been getting hot and heavy with his ex, too — in the gym, that is. The retired Yankee and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, along with 22 other family and friends, just completed a nine-week fitness program in Miami, and the baseball legend had nothing but compliments for his former wife and mother of his two kids.

Rodriguez and Scurtis were married from 2002 to 2008 and share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. In his recent Instagram story, per PEOPLE, A-Rod posted a photo of himself with Scurtis and another man, along with another photo of her wrapping ice around his leg, with the words “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … Wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL.”

The fitness program they did sounds pretty intense. Not only does 54D cost $4,000 per person, it is billed as “a human transformation program which breaks mental barriers to achieve physical and emotional results in 54 days.” That’s quite a journey to take with your ex wife!

“54D – That’s a wrap,” Rodriguez captioned an Instagram post on their last day of the fitness program. “Today I completed a nine-week journey with 22 of my classmates. I couldn’t be more proud..We took on this challenge together – with family, with @ARodCorp team members and friends.”

Rodriguez and Scurtis obviously still have a very good relationship, which is great for their daughters and their ability to co-parent together.

“It’s been a really, really nice experience for us,” Rodriguez told the hosts of the Raising the Bar podcast in January about co-parenting with his ex, before his break-up with Lopez. “I’m very friendly with [Cynthia’s husband] Angel, he’s wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me.”

Aw man, we thought maybe Rodriguez and his ex had a chance to rekindle their romance like J.Lo and Ben are doing, but Scurtis has a husband named Angel! And here’s the kicker: Rodriguez mentions Angel in the caption of his 54D Instagram post, naming him as one of the people who “crushed it.”

Yep, that unidentified man in the photo of Rodriguez and Scurtis is … Angel!

