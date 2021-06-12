Angelina Jolie Has Been Spotted At Her Ex Husband’s Apartment

Is it just us, or does it seems like everyone is getting back with their exes this summer?! First, there was the reunion that set things off: Bennifer 2.0. Then, there was Kanye West being spotted with his ex-boo Irina Shayk in France. But even Bennifer couldn’t have prepared us for Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller in New York City. Yep, hot girl summer is taking a turn, ladies.

In new pictures obtained by Page Six, Angelina Jolie was spotted arriving sans bodyguard at Miller’s Dumbo apartment alongside a “pricey bottle of Peter Michael Wine.” Three hours later at around 10:30 pm, Jolie was seen leaving the premises.

Jolie and Miller’s romance began when they filmed the 1995 film “Hackers” together — by 1996 they were married. You might recall the famous headlines that circulated when Jolie was revealed to have gotten married in a white T-shirt with Miller’s name written on it — in her own blood.

At age 20, Jolie fell head over heels for Miller; but they ultimately decided to part ways in September 1997 before officially filing for divorce in 1999. Since then, Jolie has publicly expressed her regrets over how her marriage to Miller ended. In a 2004 interview with B magazine, Jolie reportedly said that their divorce “was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Whether Miller and Jolie are rekindling their romance, well, we’ll have to wait and see. The two are both single so it’s definitely possible. Who knows this might just be the latest former celebrity couple to rise from the ashes, you know, as long as no one else texts their ex.

