Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Weren’t the Only Royals Missing From Trooping the Colour

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family might be on the mend, the couple’s non-attendance at this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony isn’t exactly a shocker. After all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just welcomed their baby girl, Lilibet, into the world. What was, however, more on the surprising side was seeing the many other royal members who skipped the annual ceremony at Windsor Castle, including Kate Middleton and Prince William.

According to People, this year’s festivities only hosted two royals: the Queen and her cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. In the past, the balcony has been filled with royal members including appearances from Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William along with their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The traditional event is also known as The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, so it makes sense that many typically gather in celebration of the royal matriarch’s big day.

So what changed this year? Well, similarly to last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the grandeur of the event we usually see.

Back in March, the palace announced that due to the pandemic, there would be a reduced attendance ceremony. “Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen’s Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London,” read a statement to the outlet.

Here’s to hoping the 2022 celebration is back in line with the magical scene we look forward to.

