Kim Kardashian Is Learning How Hard It Is To Pursue a Career in Law After Second Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian is finding out just how hard it is to have a career in law, especially when you aren’t going the traditional law school route. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been trying to pass the baby bar exam, which is key to her continuing her law studies from year one into year two — so far, she’s had no luck.

In late May, viewers found out that she didn’t pass her first attempt at the baby bar exam. She learned about the test results in October 2020 and had about a month to decide whether to take it in November during which time she fell ill with COVID-19 after her destination vacation 40th birthday party — not exactly ideal conditions for studying. The first time around, she “spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying” for the exam under the guidance of attorney Jessica Jackson. Kardashian’s mentor was pretty sympathetic about the outcome. “You needed a 560, you got a 474,” the lawyer said to the Skims founder on the E! series. “That is extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.”

In the series finale, fans learned of Kardashian’s fate after taking the exam a second time — and it wasn’t the answer she was looking for. Her score was lower than the first time around — 474 on the first attempt and 463 on the second attempt. The mother of four needs a 560 to pass and move on to her second year of legal studies. “I failed. I failed. This is really annoying,” she said in the final episode, via TMZ. “But it is what it is and I just have to not stress about it. There are just so many other f**king stressful things going on I just have to do better in the future.”

Kardashian is hoping to follow in her late father, Robert Kardashian’s, footsteps and continue her work with prison reform. She’s going to have to buckle down (even though she has a lot going on in her personal life) and make this a top priority — and hope that the third time is a charm.

