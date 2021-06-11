Kate Middleton Masterfully Handles the Lilibet Media Question Amid Family Feud

Kate Middleton is proving that she is utterly unflappable when it comes to answering questions related to the royal family feud after being put on the spot on Friday during an education roundtable. If we were Queen Elizabeth, we would take serious note about the Duchess of Cambridge’s masterful media skills — she could be the royals’ secret weapon.

Related story The Cutest Photos of Princess Charlotte — So Far!

NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell posed the question to Kate that had everyone buzzing, “Do you have any wishes for your new niece, Lilibet?” Before we jump into Kate’s response, let’s take a look at what happened at this moment. Mitchell, as a journalist, has a responsibility to ask the hot topics of the moment when it comes to the royals. Sure, the education roundtable might not be the ideal time to ask, but she had an opportunity and she jumped at it — and now, we are all talking about it. Job well done. We also know that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent their good wishes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter was born, but it was a statement. So Mitchell wound up getting a great soundbite where we get to see Kate’s full reaction to Lilibet — and what an answer it was.

The Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, who was covering the visit for the US pool👇🏻pic.twitter.com/bohKxGhZwk — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) June 11, 2021

The Duchess’ face immediately softens and she utters, “Awwww.” Right away, she draws us into what she’s going to say next. “I wish her all of the very best,” she continued as she gestures warmly with her arms. “I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet, so hopefully, that will be soon.” This could have been an awkward moment given the nature of the ongoing family feud, but Kate handled the moment with complete grace — and for Mitchell, it was a great clip to take back to the newsroom (even if she asked the question in the middle of an education press conference).

There are always reports that Kate is the great mediator between Prince William and Prince Harry, but we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors. What we do know is that she’s a fantastic communicator and as a senior royal member, she’s an asset to the palace. There’s nothing that’s going to ruffle her feathers — not even a family feud.

Before you go, click here to see all of Kate Middleton’s best hair looks as a royal.

