Kim Kardashian Is Ditching Her Calabasas Condo Decorated in Kanye West’s Minimalist Style for $3.5M

Kanye West is obviously moving on in his dating life with Irina Shayk and now, Kim Kardashian is unloading a property she acquired during her marriage to the rapper. There are so many reminders of her ex in the decor, we totally understand why she’s listing her Calabasas condo for $3.5 million — it’s time to add a little color back into her furnishings.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom property is spread out over 2,260 square feet, but it definitely speaks to a particular buyer. Kardashian hired Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen, who also did the couple’s Hidden Hills home (the one without any joy), to continue West’s vision of a monochromatic life. It’s honestly pretty dull and drab inside and devoid of any energy, but if minimalist is the look a buyer is going for, this is it. (See the complete set of photos at the Dirt.)

Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas condo living room. Realtor.com.

There’s a lot of beige and gray going on here (greige?), but the good news is that the Avanti condo complex is centrally located in the heart of Calabasas. Outside the depressing interior of the condo is an incredibly vibrant downtown area and amenities on the property to keep the new owners entertained. There’s a BBQ area, pool, spa and an outdoor fireplace to cozy up to while you eat the Kardashian-favorite shaken salad from nearby Health Nut. Be wary of the HOA fees, which will set you back $658 per month, but you do get to be Kardashian adjacent since Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo Houghton, and Kardashian cousin Cici Bussey both live in the building.

Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas condo kitchen. Realtor.com.

It’s expected that Kardashian is “going to keep the home” in Hidden Hills with the couple’s four kids, daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2. “She has made her life there and it’s her kids’ main home,” a source told Us Weekly. It will be fascinating to find out if she decides to completely overhaul the West-inspired drab decor after the construction took almost six years on the $60 million home. We wouldn’t blame her one bit if she started decorating all over again as a part of her post-divorce fresh start.

