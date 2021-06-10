Jill Biden’s Jacket Message Seems to Subtly Take a Hit at Melania Trump in Warring First Lady Fashion

We knew that a new administration in the White House would continue the differences of opinions in America, but we certainly didn’t expect First Lady fashions to be the battleground. Current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seems to be sending a subtle message to former First Lady Melania Trump by using the back of her jacket.

We all remember Trump donning that green Zara jacket with the “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” message on the back while on an official visit to the U.S. border as protests mounted about the treatment of children being held in immigration centers in 2018. Former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff revealed in her tell-all book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, the idea was to “get the media’s attention” — and she sure did in an explosive way she probably never expected.

Biden took a completely different approach to her first trip overseas as First Lady by wearing a black jacket with one simple phrase, “LOVE.” It’s a stark contrast to the messaging Trump put out three years ago, but this isn’t the first time the two women were pitted against each other when it comes to fashion. There was a fuss earlier this spring when Biden wore black fishnet stockings and caused a major Twitter debate about whether they were appropriate hosiery for the president’s wife to wear. Of course, many social media users hit back with the fact that there were nude photos of Trump floating around the internet stemming back to her modeling days, so that fight quieted down quickly.

Dr. Biden told reporters that she chose the outerwear to bring a “sense of hope” after a very long pandemic year. “I think that we’re bringing love from America,” she explained, via The New York Times. “This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe.” There was no further comment if her jacket choice was a rebuttal to Trump’s fashion statement, Biden is just letting those sparkly letters on her back speak for themselves.

