Kanye West & Irina Shayk Are Keeping It Casual After Romantic Trip to France

Kanye West and Irina Shayk may have gone on a romantic trip to Provence, France, but don’t call them a couple just yet. They are trying to figure out their new relationship status after being friends for over a decade.

West is the one who started putting the dating feelers out “a few weeks ago,” but it didn’t take the model long to return that interest since “Kanye is a persuasive guy,” a source shared with People. A New York City date turned into a three-night birthday extravaganza for West at the luxurious Villa La Coste nestled in a French vineyard. With such a grand, romantic gesture, it’s hard to believe the relationship isn’t on full blast, but the insider revealed that Shayk is “smitten” by the rapper.

For now, though, they are going to keep it casual until it’s not so casual. “They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides,” they added. If anyone followed Keeping Up with the Kardashians and West’s romance with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, he falls in love quickly and each date was more exquisite than the last. We expect him to pull out all of the stops while courting Shayk.

Besides the obvious attraction, the two stars do have a lot in common — children and their love of fashion. Shayk has one daughter, Lea De Seine, 3½, from her relationship with Bradley Cooper, and West shares four children, daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, with Kardashian. West had made it known to friends earlier this year that he wanted “an artist or a creative person” for his next relationship so they could “speak the same language to each other,” per Page Six. The Yeezy founder may have met his match with the supermodel — she might even be his muse and inspire his next collection.

While this romance is fresh, it’s evident the duo is looking forward to exploring more dating possibilities. They might try to keep it casual for now, but we fully expect West to turn it up a notch after their romantic French vacation.

