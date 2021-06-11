Why ‘Christina on the Coast’ Star Christina Haack Is Stepping Back From the Spotlight

Being in the public eye is never easy and Christina on the Coast star Christina Haack seems ready for the media attention that goes hand-in-hand with fame to come to stop. After going through two very public divorces — first from Tarek El Moussa in 2018, then Ant Anstead in 2020, it’s no surprise that she’s ready for a break from the limelight. A social media detox is always a good idea in our books and Haack’s explanation for stepping back from it all makes total sense.

In an interview with People, she shared where her heart — and head — are right now: “I’m focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together,” she said. “I’m focusing on myself and the kids.” Haack shares two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 1, with Anstead. From what she has shared of her little ones on social media, Haack really does seems like one proud, supportive mama.

We can only imagine how difficult it must be to truly get away from it all, especially now, as season 3 of Christina on the Coast, has begun. Haack shared that it is possible, although definitely not easy — and shared how she does it. “I think it’s controllable by spending more time together, staying off social media, and not reading things,” she said. Haack really seems to live by this, following absolutely no one on Instagram.

We’re glad to see that Haack is focusing on family and living in the moment. AS for getting more glimpses of her home life? We’ll all just have to tun in to Christina on the Coast.

