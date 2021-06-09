Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Shares Summer-Ready Look in Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s son, Connor, is ready for the summer season as he shared his new look with his followers on Instagram. The normally scruffy-bearded 26-year-old decided to shave his head and his facial hair for those hot days ahead — and we think he looks great.

The photo was shared on his Instagram Story with the caption, “new face, who dis?” He looked straight into the camera with a serious face, but obviously proud of how his new ‘do turned out. Connor is usually pretty quiet on social media and rarely posts about his very private life as the son of two high-profile celebrities. He popped up in the spring to share some of his vacation escapades in April with his latest deep-sea catch as an avid fisherman. He’s also a barbecue connoisseur, who regularly shares his delicious burger, brisket and chicken recipes on his secondary account, @connorsmeatshack, on Instagram.

His wife, Silvia Zanch, must appreciate all of the good eats that he cooks up on the grill. The couple, who met through the Church of Scientology, keeps a very low profile after marrying in 2019. He doesn’t post about her on his social media page and makes sure she’s safe from the prying eyes of fans and the media.

That’s the same strategy his older sister Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise has taken over the years as well. The artist lives over in the U.K. with her husband, Max Parker. She notably uses her mom’s last name on her Instagram account, so it is possibly an indication that she’s more in touch with her mom than Connor is. She rarely shows her face on social media, preferring to showcase her artwork instead.

But we are here for more Connor and Bella sightings, if they choose to share their lives with us. It gives us a tiny glimpse of what it’s like to be the children of major A-list celebrities, who seem to live very normal, just-like-us lives.

