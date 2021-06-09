Khloé Kardashian Defends Her Kanye Birthday Tribute From ‘Weirdo’ Commenter

When it comes to the Kardashian family, come for one and you’re likely to get the wrath of the most outspoken of them all, Khloé Kardashian. Case in point: the Good American co-founder slammed a commenter who criticized her Instagram post wishing Kanye West, her sister Kim’s ex, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!” Kardashian captioned the Instagram photo of her, Tristan Thompson, Kim, and Kanye.

And while Kim was supportive of the post, commenting simply one red balloon emoji, some commenters were anything but.

“@Kimkardashian. Im sorry Kim. The whole ‘brother for life ‘ thing is too petty for me,” the user wrote. “Your sister bond should be much more strong than feeling the need to say that,” the user argued. “Your divorce was so hard on you even the picture is just uncalled for. There is so many other pictures. Google could of been her friend. This wasnt cute but Im glad your being strong through it all.”

Khloé was quick to defend both herself and Kim’s decision to post birthday tributes to Kanye.

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” Khloé wrote. “You don’t think me and my sister’s talk about one another’s feelings? We are with one another every day. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!”

Both Khloé’s and Kim’s tributes follow Kim and Kanye filing for divorce four months ago. Despite the split, Kim remains supportive of her now-ex.

“Happy Birthday Love U for Life!” Kim wrote.

Hey, if Kim is all for wishing her ex and the father of her children well, why shouldn’t her sisters be able to share the same goodwill? Khloé’s post was kind — and the internet needs more of that, not less. We hope the trolls are taking note.

