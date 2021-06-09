We love to see celebrity exes getting along — and Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo are the latest examples. Holmes and Vitolo aren’t an item anymore, but the actress clearly has nothing but love for her ex.

Related story Kourtney Kardashian Has Moved on with Travis Barker But Scott Disick Can't Seem to Let Go

On Tuesday, Holmes took to Instagram to congratulate her former boyfriend of eight months on the debut of his short film, Almost a Year, at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

“I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!!” Holmes started the caption.

“I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca websight,” she continued to write. “Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker”

Vitolo returned the love, commenting a string of heart-eye emojis.

Image: Katie Holmes/Instagram. Katie Holmes/Instagram.

Holmes and Vitolo began their short-lived romance in September, following Holmes’ split from fellow actor Jamie Foxx (the two were an item for a staggering six years). About a month ago, however, the once PDA-heavy pair announced their split — after just eight months.

A spokesperson told US Weekly that the two “parted ways amicably but remain friends.” And if this recent IG post is any indication, Holmes and Vitolo have anything but bad blood between them.

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends. There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends,” a source told the publication at the time. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.”

Before you go, check out these celebrity exes who will always be friends:

