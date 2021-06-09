Ivanka Trump Puts Political Ambitions on the Back Burner in Post-White House Life

Just a few short months ago, there were reports that Ivanka Trump was ready to take the political world by storm and challenge senior Senator Marco Rubio a run for his Florida seat. Yet none of that has come to fruition because the mother of three has put that part of her life on pause to take a breath after a whirlwind four years in Washington D.C. while her father, Donald Trump, was president.

It’s almost as if she left the political bubble and realized that maybe charging into another campaign wasn’t what she needed once she landed in Florida. Instead, she’s “focusing on family time,” according to a Fox News source. That means plenty of opportunities to get her children, daughter Arabella, 9, and sons Joseph, 7, and Theodore, 5, settled into their new lives and away from the constant glare of the spotlight.

Even husband Jared Kushner found himself “checked out of politics” after leaving the White House after working as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, according to CNN. He’s using this time to write a book about the work he did in the Middle East and his brokered deals between Israel and Arab states. Kushner is also trying to keep his relationship with his wife’s father personal rather than professional — and it seems like Ivanka is also doing the same.

The couple is often spotted enjoying the recreational pleasures of living in Florida — on the golf course, walking their dog, Winter, and taking in the sunshine with a day at the pool. They are laying down roots in the Sunshine State with their $30 million plot of land on the exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami, which is not far from Mar-a-Lago. So while this pause in Ivanka’s career might seem like a dramatic turn after her four-year hustle, it’s likely that she’s regrouping and making plans for her next big move. And we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a political one.

