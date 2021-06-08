Kim Kardashian Posted a Surprisingly Loving Birthday Message For Kanye West Amid Their Divorce

Happy Birthday, Kanye West! Kim Kardashian may be in the middle of a divorce with West, but that didn’t stop her from posting a picture of their family for his birthday. After seeing the snapshot of them all together, we couldn’t stop thinking about their early days, and there is no denying that their family is seriously so adorable. We’re happy to see that Kim can put the situation aside and still post a sweet message for his birthday — even one promising she’ll love him “for life.”

Related story Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Best Photos of Psalm, Chicago, Saint, & North West Growing Up

Kardashian shared the adorable family snapshot on Instagram for followers, writing a simple and sweet message, “Happy Birthday Love U for Life!🎈”

We have to say they all look pretty happy in the picture — but, as we all know by now, social media isn’t reality. It was a nice gesture for Kim to make in the middle of a complicated divorce that she’s been opening up about more and more on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Being in the public eye is never easy and going through a divorce with as much media attention as the pair receives must be stressful. That’s why it’s especially nice that Kim showed she’ll always have West’s back for the sake of their family — even though West didn’t exactly return the favor when it came to Mother’s Day.

We hope West has a wonderful, stress-free birthday celebrating around those who love him. There’s no denying that these two are both strong individuals and we’re wishing them luck with everything that comes their way.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

